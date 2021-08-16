BIO-key EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue
Aug. 16, 2021 4:37 PM ETBIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BIO-key (NASDAQ:BKYI): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $0.99M (+223% Y/Y) misses by $0.96M.
- “With top line revenues growing 223% in Q2’21 and 247% in the first six months of 2021, we remain on track to achieve our full year revenue guidance of $8M to $12M, as the midpoint of this range would represent growth of approximately 250% over FY 2020. Within this guidance range, we believe BIO-key can potentially achieve profitability, however these revenue and profitability goals are dependent on the timing of significant customer order activity, as well as the mix of hardware and software revenues. Given our strong balance sheet, growing portfolio of solutions, and increasing demand for our IDaaS Cloud solutions, we are very optimistic about our prospects for the balance of 2021 and next year.”