RMG Acquisition Corporation II stockholders approve business combination with ReNew Power
Aug. 16, 2021 4:38 PM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- (SPAC) RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGB) has received stockholder approval on its previously announced business combination with India's ReNew Power.
- Approximately 88% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting were in favor of the deal.
- The transaction is expected to close on August 23, 2021.
- The combined company would be named ReNew Energy Global PLC and would be publicly listed.
- ReNew Global’s class A shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq from August 24, 2021 under the symbols "RNW" and "RNWWW", respectively.