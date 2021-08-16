RMG Acquisition Corporation II stockholders approve business combination with ReNew Power

Aug. 16, 2021 4:38 PM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • (SPAC) RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGB) has received stockholder approval on its previously announced business combination with India's ReNew Power.
  • Approximately 88% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting were in favor of the deal.
  • The transaction is expected to close on August 23, 2021.
  • The combined company would be named ReNew Energy Global PLC and would be publicly listed.
  • ReNew Global’s class A shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq from August 24, 2021 under the symbols "RNW" and "RNWWW", respectively.
