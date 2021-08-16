Tencent Music gains as paying users drive profit beat
Aug. 16, 2021 4:50 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is 0.8% higher after hours following its second-quarter earnings, where it edged profit expectations thanks in large part to a heavy influx of paying users.
- Revenues rose 15.5% to just over 8 billion yuan (about $1.24 billion). Operating profit dipped less than expected, to 1.035 billion yuan from 1.107 billion.
- Mobile monthly active users declined year-over-year: Mobile MAUs for online music fell 4.3% to 623 million, while mobile MAUs for social entertainment dropped 13.3% to 209 million. That was due to "some churn of our casual users served by pan-entertainment platforms," but online music mobile MAUs did rise sequentially.
- Meanwhile paying users for online music saw its largest quarterly net increase since 2016. They rose 40.6% year-over-year to 66.2 million; the paying ratio bumps up to 10.6% from Q1's 9.9%, and 7.2% a year ago.
- Average revenue per paying user fell 3.2% in online music (to 9 yuan from 9.3), but rose 23% in social entertainment (to 153.3 yuan from 124.6).
- Revenue by segment: Online music services, 2.95 billion yuan (up 32.8%); Social entertainment services and others, 5.06 billion yuan (up 7.4%).
- Liquidity was 25.75 billion yuan (about $3.99 billion), down slightly from last quarter due to payment for buybacks (it bought about 13.1 million American Depositary Shares from the market during the quarter for about $212 million).
- Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.