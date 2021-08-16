Stryve Foods more than doubles gross profit, expects high revenue growth
Aug. 16, 2021 4:55 PM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: SA News Team
- Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) increased net sales 71.8% Y/Y to $7.4M in its second quarter and gross profit was up 148.3% Y/Y.
- The revenue gains were driven by increases in both wholesale and ecommerce channels. Improvements in the manufacturing process leading to higher production yields caused gross margin to rise to 48.7% versus 33.7% in the comparable 2020 period.
- Professional fees relating to the company's SPAC merger and higher selling and marketing expenses of $4.3M vs $2.2M in Q2 2020 led to a net loss of $5.6M vs $4.5M.
- FY 2021 Outlook: Stryve Foods expects net revenues in the range of $31M to $34M, representing an increasing of 82% to 100% compared to FY 2020.
