Stryve Foods more than doubles gross profit, expects high revenue growth

An appetizing beer snack is basturma, a traditional Armenian dried meat (pork or beef). Close up on tasty jerky snack
Ihor Smishko/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) increased net sales 71.8% Y/Y to $7.4M in its second quarter and gross profit was up 148.3% Y/Y.
  • The revenue gains were driven by increases in both wholesale and ecommerce channels. Improvements in the manufacturing process leading to higher production yields caused gross margin to rise to 48.7% versus 33.7% in the comparable 2020 period.
  • Professional fees relating to the company's SPAC merger and higher selling and marketing expenses of $4.3M vs $2.2M in Q2 2020 led to a net loss of $5.6M vs $4.5M.
  • FY 2021 Outlook: Stryve Foods expects net revenues in the range of $31M to $34M, representing an increasing of 82% to 100% compared to FY 2020.
  • Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this week in Seeking Alpha's catalyst watch here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.