David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital takes new stake in Adamis, exits ADT: 13F
Aug. 16, 2021 5:30 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Greenlight Capital discloses new positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) at 1M shares, AST Spacemobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) at ~570K shares, and UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) at ~489K shares, according to its latest 13F filing.
- The firm closed positions in ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH).
- Boosts stakes in GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to ~3.66M shares as of June 30, 2021 vs. ~1.02M shares as of March 31, 2021 as disclosed in its previous 13F.
