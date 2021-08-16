Spirit Airlines guides Q3 revenue below consensus, cuts Adj. EBITDA margin
Aug. 16, 2021
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) expects total operating revenues in the range of $885M - $955M vs. $1.05B consensus and adjusted operating expenses between $1,030M and $1,040M.
- The company expects a negative revenue impact of ~50M from 2,826 flight cancellations between July 30 and August 9, due to airport staffing shortages and adverse weather. The company also noted softer-than-expected booking trends and increased close-in guest cancellations, likely due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. It expects these trends, along with future potential flight cancellations, to lead to an additional $80M-$100M negative revenue impact in 3Q.
- The irregular operations are expected to raise expenses, and Spirit now estimates adjusted operating expenses between $1.03B-$1.04B during the quarter, compared with previous guidance of $1,000M to $1,010M. The higher expenses include re-accommodation expenses for guests with impacted travel plans and additional labor expenses.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance has also been revised to -8% to -1%, from +10% to +15%.
- SAVE down 1.57% AH.
