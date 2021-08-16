Nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device revived by court

Aug. 16, 2021

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated nearly 6K lawsuits by patients alleging they developed severe infections from by widely used 3M (NYSE:MMM) warming device used during joint replacement surgeries.
  • The court said the U.S. District Judge judge overseeing the litigation incorrectly excluded testimony from plaintiffs' medical experts that 3M's Bair Hugger can cause infection.
  • The judge had found in 2019 that the allegations lacked scientific support, leading her to reject all of the lawsuits.
  • Plaintiffs allege the device's forced-air system used to maintain patient temperature during procedures wound up causing infections in the affected joints.
  
