Nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device revived by court
Aug. 16, 2021 5:43 PM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated nearly 6K lawsuits by patients alleging they developed severe infections from by widely used 3M (NYSE:MMM) warming device used during joint replacement surgeries.
- The court said the U.S. District Judge judge overseeing the litigation incorrectly excluded testimony from plaintiffs' medical experts that 3M's Bair Hugger can cause infection.
- The judge had found in 2019 that the allegations lacked scientific support, leading her to reject all of the lawsuits.
- Plaintiffs allege the device's forced-air system used to maintain patient temperature during procedures wound up causing infections in the affected joints.
- 3M "might be an old boring industrial company, but it is perfect for an income investor," Cash Builder Opportunities writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.