Mister Car Wash stock get hosed, falling to a post-IPO low
Aug. 16, 2021 5:47 PM ET By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- U.S. car-wash chain Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) saw its price swirl more than 6% down the drain Monday to a post-IPO low, falling for a second session as Wall Street panned what had seemed like squeaky clean quarterly results.
- MCW ended the session at $18.39, off some 6.4% for the day and 8.9% since Thursday’s close just prior to the firm’s release of its first post-IPO earnings numbers.
- Mister Car Wash (MCW), which soared 30.3% on its first trading day in June following an initial public offering, beat analyst estimates on revenues and adjusted earnings per share.
- The company reported that both net revenues and comparable-store sales rose 93% during the latest quarter from the same period year over year, although Q2 2020 suffered from pandemic-related closures.
- Adjusted net income also came in at 14 cents per share for the latest period, up from breakeven a year earlier and above analyst estimates.
- Still, MCW sank last Friday and again Monday to reach its lowest post-IPO close to date. Nonetheless, Mister Car Wash (MCW) still remains 22.6% above the $15 a share that its stock priced at in June.
- The IPO priced at the bottom of an expected $15-$17/share range, although MCW later rallied to as high as $24.49 within weeks of going public.
- Mister Car Wash (MCW) bills itself as America’s largest national car-wash brand, with more than 350 locations in 21 states.
