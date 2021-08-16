Elys Game Technology stock plummets, land-based operations remain shuttered
Aug. 16, 2021 5:50 PM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS -9.91% post-market) shares are trading down following the company's second quarter earnings press release.
- Q2 revenue of $11.7M (+143% Y/Y) was down sequentially from the first quarter record mark of $14.2M. Platform development and infrastructure costs led to a net loss of $2.7M, consistent with management's expectations.
- Q2 betting handle increased 134% over the prior year to $220.1 million while Q2 sportsbook hold consistent at 14.5% compared to Q1 2020.
- Land-based operations remain shuttered, but the company hopes some will re-open in time for the 2022 European soccer season.
- "Considering the significant tailwinds boosting the entire sports betting and i-gaming sector in new markets both in Canada and the U.S., and a number of strategic growth opportunities on the radar in Europe, we remain confident in the sustainability of our long-term vision and growth strategy," said CEO Michele Ciavarella.
- Elys Game recently acquired U.S. Bookmaking for $12M in a cash and stock deal.