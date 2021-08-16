Melvin Capital takes new stakes in JD.com, DoorDash, exits Netflix
- Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital reported new stakes in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), according to its latest 13F filing.
- The hedge fund exited stakes in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC).
- It reduced its holdings in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V).
- The hedge fund boosted stakes in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).
- The filing is as of June 30.
