Melvin Capital takes new stakes in JD.com, DoorDash, exits Netflix

Aug. 16, 2021 6:01 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), JD, PYPL, DASHPINS, IAC, SBUX, MA, V, AMZN, EXPE, AAP, ANFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor20 Comments

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.