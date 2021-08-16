Dan Loeb's Third Point takes new stake in DiDi, Cano, divests Equitrans Midstream
Aug. 16, 2021
- Third Point takes new positions in DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), according to its latest 13F filing.
- DIDI shares gain 1.6% in after-hours trading.
- The filing also discloses a 28.9M-share stake in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI); its previous 13F showed 975K warrants for Social Capital Hedosophia Holding V, the SPAC that merged with SoFi.
- The firm divests its stakes in Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and IAA (NYSE:IAA).
- Among other notable holdings, Third Point boosted its stakes in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to 14M shares from 1M shares and in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to 8.35M from 6.75M.
- It trimmed its stakes in Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) to 3.24M shares from ~4.50M shares and in Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to 85K shares from 650K shares.
