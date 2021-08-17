Biden Administration to push for COVID-19 boosters for most Americans - NYT

  • Biden administration is set to announce as early as this week its policy regarding the need for COVID-19 booster shots for most Americans eight months after their second shot, The New York Times reported citing administration officials.
  • The plan is to offer a third shot as early as mid-to-late September, targeting initially the nursing home residents and health care workers followed by older people who were at the front of the line when vaccinations started late last year.
  • The new policy is subject to the FDA authorization of additional COVID-19 shots for fully vaccinated individuals.

  • Last week, the FDA authorized the use of booster COVID-19 vaccines for people with weaker immune systems.

  • With the new policy, Biden administration intends to let the recipients of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines know that they need further protection given the rising coronavirus case counts across the nation.
  • The officials expect that those who received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will also need an additional dose, but they are awaiting the results from a two-dose clinical study for the vaccine, anticipated later this month, according to NYT report.

  • Previously, it was revealed that the Biden administration was planning to widen the access to COVID-19 booster shots this fall, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) requested nations to delay booster rollouts until vaccination rates improve across the globe.

