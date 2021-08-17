Mizuho's top picks for software earnings get key boost ahead of results
- Second-quarter earnings season for the broader market is over, but a number of large-cap software vendors report on a July quarter, and their earnings are still ahead - and in previewing those reports, Mizuho says the fundamentals are still looking strong.
- Leading the way on those strong fundamentals for the off-cycle companies are digital transformation, and/or security projects, the firm's Gregg Moskowitz and team note.
- In the meantime, the stocks have been outperforming: For May-July, the IGV Software Index (BATS:IGV) gained 12% with growth stocks particularly strong, the team notes - and even though the HACK cybersecurity and CLOU cloud computing indexes continue to lag, the gains put IGV at parity with the broader Nasdaq year-to-date.
- In broader enterprise software, valuations (on a next-12-months EV/sales multiple) are 15-20% below their peak levels, the firm says, and 50% above average. But software deserves a "healthy" premium, it says, due to "(1) digital transformation, (2) the confluence of several mega-trends like Public/Hybrid Cloud, AI, DevOps, and Next-Gen Security, and (3) a pervasive sector transition to greater recurring revenue."
- And in a wry aside, they note that the week leading into Labor Day used to be sacred, the only time other than late December free of meaningful conflicts. But with so many high-growth software-as-a-service companies, a January fiscal-year end is now commonplace - so this year's week into Labor Day features reports from Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The team has a "humble suggestion" for the future: for the companies to consider reporting a week earlier, or later.
- In the earnings look, Mizuho is raising several price targets. It's raising its target on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to $280 from $250, now implying 15% upside, after some "very strong" checks. "We're modeling total billings growth of 43% Y/Y, but we believe that ZS could show significant upside," the firm says.
- It also sees heavy upside in CrowdStrike (CRWD), where it's raised its target to $310 from $295; that implies 32% upside after Monday's decline in the shares. Data points suggest "significant legacy displacement activity and installed base expansion," Mizuho says, and it's expecting "healthy" upside to a forecast for 67% growth in annually recurring revenue.
- Another price target increase lands for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), to $380 from $355 (15% upside). Fundamentals are still improving, and recovery suggests a favorable setup for the quarter.
- It's also raised its target on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), to $320 from $300. "We continue to hear of strong consumption trends on SNOW. Also, the number of data sets in the Snowflake Data Marketplace is accelerating."
- A couple of Neutral-rated stocks also get target boosts: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), to $155 from $150, and MongoDB (MDB), to $350 from $320.
- Looking at the off-cycle companies as a whole, Mizuho says its favorite stocks to own right now are Zscaler (ZS), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings have Palo Alto Networks ranked No. 4 of 39 systems software companies, while Zscaler is No. 7. Meanwhile, Salesforce ranks No. 3 of 143 application software companies, and No. 24 of 530 names in the Information Technology sector.