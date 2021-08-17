Syniverse to go public via merger deal with SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II
Aug. 17, 2021 12:32 AM ETM3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC)TWLOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Syniverse, the global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises has entered into a merger agreement with SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC), which will result in Syniverse becoming a publicly traded company.
- The business combination values Syniverse at an enterprise value of $2.85B. The transaction is expected to provide up to $1.165B of cash proceeds to the combined company.
- MBAC will provide up to $400M of cash held in MBAC’s trust account from its IPO in March 2021, and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will make an investment of up to $750M, with a minimum investment of $500M, under the partnership with Syniverse announced on March 1, 2021.
- Further, leading institutional investors have committed to participate in the transaction through PIPE commitments totaling $265M, consisting of $69.2M of common stock at $10.00/share and $195.8M of 7.5% dividend convertible preferred stock, with a conversion price of $11.50/share.
- Existing Syniverse shareholders will roll 100% of their equity and are expected to own ~40% of the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021.
- Upon closing of the merger, the publicly traded company will be named Syniverse Technologies and its common stock will be listed on the NYSE under ticker “SYNV.”
- Syniverse has also obtained committed debt financing for a new $1B term loan and a $165M revolving credit facility to be completed at the merger closing.