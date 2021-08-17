Most of Asia-Pacific shares lower amid Afghanistan crisis

Aug. 17, 2021 1:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Trader analyzing global bitcoin price on network diagram
Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan +0.09%.
  • China -0.65%.
  • Hong Kong -0.75%.
  • Australia -0.91%.
  • Investors are watching U.S. retail sales data due later today and news from Afghanistan, where thousands of civilians are desperate to flee the country after Taliban seized the capital and declared the war against foreign and local forces.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 0.31% to 35,625.40; S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71 while Nasdaq dipped 0.2% to 14,793.76.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up fractionally to $69.55/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained around 0.1% to $67.35/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.31%; S&P 500 -0.27%; Nasdaq -0.17%.
