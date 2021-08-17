Most of Asia-Pacific shares lower amid Afghanistan crisis
Aug. 17, 2021 1:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.09%.
- China -0.65%.
- Hong Kong -0.75%.
- Australia -0.91%.
- Investors are watching U.S. retail sales data due later today and news from Afghanistan, where thousands of civilians are desperate to flee the country after Taliban seized the capital and declared the war against foreign and local forces.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 0.31% to 35,625.40; S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71 while Nasdaq dipped 0.2% to 14,793.76.
- Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up fractionally to $69.55/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained around 0.1% to $67.35/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.31%; S&P 500 -0.27%; Nasdaq -0.17%.