European shares retreat; U.K. unemployment rate fell to 4.7%
Aug. 17, 2021 4:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- London -0.11%. Shares edged lower weighed down by retail, insurance and energy stocks.
- The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July to 28.9M.
- U.K. headline unemployment rate for Q2 came in at 4.7%, slightly lower than Reuters forecast of 4.8%.
- "There are now more employees on payrolls than at any point since March 2020 and the number of people on furlough is the lowest since the scheme launched," Finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
- June average weekly earnings +8.8% Q/Q vs +8.7% expected, prior +7.4%.
- Germany -0.38%.
- France -0.45%.
- Investors are watching U.S. retail sales data and speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell due later today.
- In bond market, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points to 1.23%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.49%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down two basis points to 0.56%.
- Italy’s 10-year yield fell to 0.54%.