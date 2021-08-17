Pfizer raises $1B through sustainability bond

Aug. 17, 2021 5:44 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has priced a sustainability bond of $1B of 1.750% senior notes due 2031.
  • Offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part as follows: research and development expenses related to COVID-19 vaccine research and development, capital expenditures in connection with the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other projects of Pfizer or any of its subsidiaries that have environmental and/or social benefits.
  • Shares down -0.3% premarket.
  • Yesterday, Pfizer/BioNTech submitted early-stage COVID-19 booster shot data to the U.S. FDA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.