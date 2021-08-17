Pfizer raises $1B through sustainability bond
Aug. 17, 2021 5:44 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has priced a sustainability bond of $1B of 1.750% senior notes due 2031.
- Offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part as follows: research and development expenses related to COVID-19 vaccine research and development, capital expenditures in connection with the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other projects of Pfizer or any of its subsidiaries that have environmental and/or social benefits.
- Shares down -0.3% premarket.
- Yesterday, Pfizer/BioNTech submitted early-stage COVID-19 booster shot data to the U.S. FDA.