nVent Electric, Power Resources International enters strategic alliance
Aug. 17, 2021 6:03 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: SA News Team
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and Power Resources International in pact to render rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry.
- The alliance will provide solutions based on nVent RAYCHEM technology.
- “The new collaboration of nVent and PRI already is providing the switch heating and contact rail heating solution to the Long Island Railroad Floral Park to Hicksville Line Third Track Extension Project,” said Mike Saini, nVent regional sales manager. “The two teams are successfully working together to address the customer’s requirements and provide a solution that can help keep trains running in the harshest of winter environments.”