First Savings Financial declares stock split; approves stock buyback
Aug. 17, 2021 6:12 AM ETFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend on its outstanding shares of common stock.
- Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021, will receive two additional shares of the Company's common stock. The shares are to be distributed after the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021.
- The Company has also authorized a program to repurchase up to 356,220 shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or ~5% of shares currently outstanding on a split-adjusted basis.