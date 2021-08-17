Home Depot shares down on comparable sales miss in Q2

Aug. 17, 2021 6:24 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments

Orange Home Depot Sign
Romanista/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares down 4.2% premarket after Q2 beat but missing consensus mark for comp.
  • Comparable-store sales +4.5% missing the consensus of +5.61%. Comparable sales for the U.S. stores was 3.4% vs. consensus of +4.94%.
  • Gross margin rate down 80 bps to 33.2% and Operating margin rate up 20 bps to 16.1%.
  • Merchandise inventory up 40.1% to $18.91B.
  • Number of customer transactions down 5.8% Y/Y to 481.7M, and the average ticket price increased 11.3% to $82.48.
  • Sales per retail square foot up 5.3% to $663.05.
  • Store count flat Q/Q to 2,298 for the period.
  • Analysts had reiterated their bullishness on the stock ahead of earnings.
