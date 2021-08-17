Home Depot shares down on comparable sales miss in Q2
Aug. 17, 2021
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares down 4.2% premarket after Q2 beat but missing consensus mark for comp.
- Comparable-store sales +4.5% missing the consensus of +5.61%. Comparable sales for the U.S. stores was 3.4% vs. consensus of +4.94%.
- Gross margin rate down 80 bps to 33.2% and Operating margin rate up 20 bps to 16.1%.
- Merchandise inventory up 40.1% to $18.91B.
- Number of customer transactions down 5.8% Y/Y to 481.7M, and the average ticket price increased 11.3% to $82.48.
- Sales per retail square foot up 5.3% to $663.05.
- Store count flat Q/Q to 2,298 for the period.
