GAN Limited slides after profit miss as analysts defend long-term upside
Aug. 17, 2021 7:14 AM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is defended by analysts after Q2 results that included an EPS miss sent shares lower.
- B Riley Securities analyst David Bain (Buy rating, $26 price target): "Post GAN's earnings call, our estimate visibility for the remainder of the year strengthens, and upside from both its B2B and international B2C divisions are more pronounced, in our view. Further, we are incrementally bullish on upcoming exclusive content launches, positive on the launch of its Coolbet sports technology in the U.S., its retail kiosk launch, and the overall online gaming M&A backdrop, which could position GAN as a potential acquisition target, in our view."
- Jefferies analyst David Katz (Buy): "The quarterly results reflect robust growth in both B2B and B2C segments, albeit still a non-event given the preannouncement. While Mgt's commentary around NY could cause some negative short term reaction, we maintain our thesis that the company should remain a key B2B provider in the US given its state-of-the-art PAM solutions and B2C growth."
- Shares of GAN (GAN) are down 7.58% premarket to $14.99. During the earnings call, GAN execs highlighted the company's debt-free balance sheet and says it is still in the early innings of the rollout of the U.S market with a total addressable market widely believed to exceed $30B between online sports and iGaming (earnings call transcript).