Helius Medical climbs on FDA Breakthrough Designation for device targeting stroke patients

  • Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) has added ~23.2% in the pre-market on above-average volume after the company announced that it received the Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for the PoNS device.
  • The regulator has issued the designation for PoNS device to be used as a temporary treatment of “dynamic gait and balance deficits due to symptoms from stroke, to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program” in those aged 22 years and older, the company said.
  • With the Breakthrough Device Designation, the developers can speed up the development of the device in the path for regulatory approval and they can also receive intensive guidance from the FDA with potential eligibility for priority review.

  • The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a non-surgical device. It was granted the FDA marketing authorization in March as a short-term treatment of gait deficit in patients with multiple sclerosis.

