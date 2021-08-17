Genius Sports acquires Spirable, terms not disclosed
Aug. 17, 2021 7:24 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has acquired Spirable, a creative performance platform having an established links with the sports and gaming sector, providing its services to businesses including DraftKings, Flutter, WynnBET, Betway, 888 Holdings, and Entain.
- Transaction details were not disclosed.
- Spirable allows brands, agencies and rights holders to create, automate and optimize highly personalized content.
- “With the increasing convergence of sports, betting and media, personalized video advertising has become an essential requirement to attract, engage and acquire customers,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We are delighted to add Spirable’s specialist capabilities to our rapidly expanding suite of fan engagement tools, combining official data feeds across hundreds of competitions with fully immersive video content.”
- The completion of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.