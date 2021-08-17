Ashford Hospitality Trust comparable hotel EBITDA rises 27% in July
Aug. 17, 2021
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) comparable hotel EBITDA for July rose 27% M/M to $26.4M, exceeding the company's own internal estimates.
- Comparable hotel net income of $7.9M compares with a loss of $1.1M in June. Interest expense of $0.5M in July declined from $0.6M in the previous month.
- "We are pleased to report these strong results for the month of July and are excited about the positive momentum we saw in the operating performance of our diverse portfolio, which was driven by strong leisure and transient demand," President and CEO Rob Hays said.
