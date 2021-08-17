AnPac Bio taps Dr. Sunil Pandit, life sciences and diagnostics veteran as U.S. CEO

Aug. 17, 2021 7:37 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) has hired Dr. Sunil Pandit, a life sciences veteran and bio-medical scientist, as its U.S. CEO, effective Aug. 16, 2021.
  • In his new role, Dr. Pandit will lead AnPac Bio’s U.S. R&D and commercialization efforts to drive adoption and growth of Cancer Differentiation Analysis technology, the company’s core product for cancer screening and early detection.
  • Dr. Pandit has a 25+ years of experience. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility at major diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies including Janssen Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, National Institutes of Health and GlaxoSmithKline.
  • Additionally, Dr. Pandit is a licensed CLIA laboratory director and will continue to serve as AnPac Bio’s laboratory director for its CLIA certified laboratory in Springhouse, Pennsylvania.
