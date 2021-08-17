BHP merges petroleum unit with Woodside, ends London dual listing
- BHP (NYSE:BHP) confirms it will merge its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) in an all-stock deal, creating a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5B (US$28B).
- BHP shareholders will be paid in Woodside stock, giving them a 48% stake in the new merged company, which effectively values BHP's petroleum business at ~A$18.5B (US$13B).
- The company approved $5.7B in capital spending for phase 1 of the Jansen potash project in Canada, as part of its strategy of raising exposure to what CEO Mike Henry calls "future facing" commodities.
- BHP also will end its dual listing in London to unify under its existing Australian parent; holders of its PLC stock in London will be given Australian Ltd. stock on a one-for-one basis, the company says.
- BHP's U.S.-listed shares are diverging in pre-market trading: BHP -5.8%, BBL +6.3%.
- For Woodside, "We will have more optionality in where we invest and can prioritize the highest return opportunities," CEO Meg O'Neill says. "The proposed transaction de-risks and supports Scarborough [final investment decision] later this year and enables more flexible capital allocation."
- The deal comes as Woodside appoints O'Neill as its CEO, after serving as acting CEO since April because of the retirement of Peter Coleman.