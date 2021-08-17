BHP merges petroleum unit with Woodside, ends London dual listing

Aug. 17, 2021 7:37 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), WOPEFBBL, WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor80 Comments

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig
shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

  • BHP (NYSE:BHP) confirms it will merge its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) in an all-stock deal, creating a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5B (US$28B).
  • BHP shareholders will be paid in Woodside stock, giving them a 48% stake in the new merged company, which effectively values BHP's petroleum business at ~A$18.5B (US$13B).
  • The company approved $5.7B in capital spending for phase 1 of the Jansen potash project in Canada, as part of its strategy of raising exposure to what CEO Mike Henry calls "future facing" commodities.
  • BHP also will end its dual listing in London to unify under its existing Australian parent; holders of its PLC stock in London will be given Australian Ltd. stock on a one-for-one basis, the company says.
  • BHP's U.S.-listed shares are diverging in pre-market trading: BHP -5.8%, BBL +6.3%.
  • For Woodside, "We will have more optionality in where we invest and can prioritize the highest return opportunities," CEO Meg O'Neill says. "The proposed transaction de-risks and supports Scarborough [final investment decision] later this year and enables more flexible capital allocation."
  • The deal comes as Woodside appoints O'Neill as its CEO, after serving as acting CEO since April because of the retirement of Peter Coleman.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.