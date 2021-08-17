Cresco Labs to acquire Maryland dispensary Blair Wellness
Aug. 17, 2021 7:39 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: SA News Team11 Comments
- U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, a Baltimore, Maryland medical cannabis dispensary.
- Blair Wellness is one of the top performing dispensaries in Maryland and has a 6,500 sq. ft. building.
- The company said that the transaction implies a 1.8x 2021 revenue multiple, but did not provide further financial details of the deal.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
- Cresco Labs announced the opening of its first Sunnyside store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this week.