  • U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, a Baltimore, Maryland medical cannabis dispensary.
  • Blair Wellness is one of the top performing dispensaries in Maryland and has a 6,500 sq. ft. building.
  • The company said that the transaction implies a 1.8x 2021 revenue multiple, but did not provide further financial details of the deal.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Cresco Labs announced the opening of its first Sunnyside store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this week.
