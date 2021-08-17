Gritstone and CEPI team up to advance second-generation COVID-19 vaccine program

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) has entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6M with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of the company's CORAL COVID-19 vaccine program with an initial focus in South Africa.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, CEPI will fund a multi-arm Phase 1 study evaluating the CORAL program’s SAM vaccine in naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ patients.
  • The study will evaluate two different SAM vaccine constructs that each target both the spike protein and other SARS-CoV-2 targets and are designed to drive both robust B and T cell immune responses.
  • The trial is expected to initiate before the end of 2021.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
