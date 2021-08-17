Gritstone and CEPI team up to advance second-generation COVID-19 vaccine program
Aug. 17, 2021 7:45 AM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) has entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6M with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of the company's CORAL COVID-19 vaccine program with an initial focus in South Africa.
- Under the terms of the agreement, CEPI will fund a multi-arm Phase 1 study evaluating the CORAL program’s SAM vaccine in naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ patients.
- The study will evaluate two different SAM vaccine constructs that each target both the spike protein and other SARS-CoV-2 targets and are designed to drive both robust B and T cell immune responses.
- The trial is expected to initiate before the end of 2021.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.