Brandt Tractor to buy Cervus Equipment in a deal valued at $302 million in cash
Aug. 17, 2021 7:45 AM ETCervus Equipment Corporation (CSQPF)By: SA News Team
- Cervus Equipment Corporation (OTC:CSQPF) inks an agreement under which Brandt Tractor Ltd. will acquire all common shares of Cervus, excluding those held by Brandt, for $19.50 per share in cash.
- The deal values Cervus at $302 million.
- Per the terms, Cervus has agreed not to declare or pay any common share dividends until the completion or termination of the transaction.
- Angela Lekatsas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cervus: "This Transaction delivers tremendous value for our shareholders and clearly demonstrates the successful execution of our strategy. As a private company with a committed, well-capitalized and long-term owner, Cervus will be better positioned for the next stage of evolutionary growth for our dealerships. The size and scale of the entity created by the combination of our two companies will allow for increased investment into Cervus for the benefit of our employees and customers".
- Cervus has agreed to pay a termination fee of $10.9 million to Brandt if the Transaction is terminated in certain circumstances.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4'21.