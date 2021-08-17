Philip Morris launches new IQOS ILUMA in Japan, targets smoke-free future
Aug. 17, 2021 7:53 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) launched IQOS ILUMA, the latest and most innovative addition to their growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products.
- The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA PRIME and IQOS ILUMA; both of which use new induction-heating technology.
- As of June 30, 2021, PMI’s smoke-free products are available in 67 markets and targets 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025.
- The company boasts of 20M users of the IQOS tobacco heating system globally.
- Shares 0.4% down premarket