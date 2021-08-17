Philip Morris launches new IQOS ILUMA in Japan, targets smoke-free future

  • Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) launched IQOS ILUMA, the latest and most innovative addition to their growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products.
  • The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA PRIME and IQOS ILUMA; both of which use new induction-heating technology.
  • As of June 30, 2021, PMI’s smoke-free products are available in 67 markets and targets 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025.
  • The company boasts of 20M users of the IQOS tobacco heating system globally.
  • Shares 0.4% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.