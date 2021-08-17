Bull ratings pour in on Xponential Fitness after analyst quiet period ends
Aug. 17, 2021 8:04 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is attracting mostly bull ratings after the analyst quiet period ended on the boutique fitness player.
- Positive ratings are in from Guggenheim (Buy, $16 price target), Bank of America (Buy, $18 price objective), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $20 PT), Baird (Outperform, $16 PT), Jefferies (Buy, $18 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Overweight). Raymond James is the voice of caution with an initiation on XPOF at Market Perform.
- "We see the risk/reward on XPOF as very favorable as we believe the significant unit growth with strong visibility into new studio openings, compelling franchisee economics, and strong brand momentum across its 9 concepts are not fully reflected in the shares," read the BofA bullish appraisal.
- XPOF closed at $11.25 yesterday after the company's IPO was priced at $12.
