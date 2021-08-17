Danimer Scientific soars as Q2 revenues, PHA-based sales rise
Aug. 17, 2021 8:06 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) +12.9% pre-market after reporting a 22% Y/Y increase in Q2 revenues to $14.5M, driven mostly by the scale-up of PHA production for Phase 1 of the Winchester, Ky., facility brought on line in 2020.
- Danimer says PHA-based products expanded to 29% of total revenue compared to 7% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted gross profit totaled $4.1M vs. $4.5M in the prior-year quarter, and Q2 adjusted gross margin was 28% compared with 38% a year earlier, primarily due to elevated fixed-cost absorption as production ramps up at the Kentucky facility.
- Danimer says it expects to accelerate investment in headcount and technology to build out the operational platform and infrastructure needed to support its production capacity expansion and sales growth objectives.
- The company sees improved operating rates contributing to adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations in 2021.
- Danimer's revenues should rise significantly in the coming years on the back of strong demand for its Nodax PHA, Winds Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.