Cash-rich companies expected to spend on capex and stock buybacks - WSJ
Aug. 17, 2021 8:24 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Corporate treasuries flush with cash will fuel spending ranging from capital equipment to stock buybacks, giving investors confidence that stocks will continue to rise, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing interviews with investors and analysts.
- Cash and short-term investments held by S&P 500 companies stood at $1.98T at the end of Q2 2021, higher than $1.50T at Dec. 31, 2019, well before the pandemic.
- They're expected to boost cash spending to $2.8T in 2021, mostly on capex, mergers, and other types of investment, Goldman Sachs recently said in recent research.
- And the S&P 500 companies have authorized more than $680B in share repurchases through July, the highest since 2018.
- Some analysts see earnings growth and capital returns keeping stocks buoyant until 2023. Last week, Goldman increased its target for the S&P 500's year-end level to 4,700 from 4,300 because of the expected higher corporate investment and capital return to stockholders.
- Clearbridge Investments investment strategist Jeff Schulze says the U.S. recovery could drive one of the strongest cycles of capital investment in recent decades.
- "There's certainly enough cash, in my opinion, to not only fuel share buybacks, but also to point to future growth through capex initiatives," he told the WSJ.
- In recent weeks, Wayfair unveils a $1B stock buyback, Chevron resumes its $3B stock buyback pledge, Celanese authorizes $1B in stock buybacks, and Baker Hughes adopts a $2B stock repurchase program.