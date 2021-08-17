EQONEX launches institutional crypto lending platform to meet demand
Aug. 17, 2021 9:06 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX, launches an institutional cryptocurrency lending platform, EQONEX Lending, and makes its first crypto loan to a European crypto native institution.
- The EQONEX Lending launch follows a licensing agreement with digital asset lending platform, Lendingblock, under which EQONEX (EQOS) integrated Lendingblock's lending exchange technology.
- "The crypto lending market is set to be one of the fastest growing segments of the industry in the coming months and years," Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said.
- The platform is exchange-based with an open order book, which allows for institutional lenders and borrowers to interact directly via a lending exchange; it also enables an automated workflow that manages the entire loan cycle, eliminates settlement risk, and actively manages collateral to protect the lender from default risk.
- "EQONEX Lending will be the only platform that provides the ability to view the whole loan book, allowing clients to have the full flexibility to set their own financial terms," Byworth said.
- It has already developed a pipeline of loans to institutional counterparties, denominated in USDC, backed by collateral in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
- EQONEX Lending is integrated with Digivault, which provides segregated custody for loan collateral from the lending platform; also integrated with crypto exchange EQONEX to provide borrowing and lending services to retail/institutional investors.
