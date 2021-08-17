Cantaloupe buys micro market payments company Yoke Payments; terms undisclosed

  • Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) acquired the assets of Delicious Nutritious LLC, dba Yoke Payments™, a micro market payments company.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "Through the acquisition, Yoke’s point-of-sale platform will now extend this offering to provide self-checkout while seamlessly integrating with Cantaloupe’s inventory management and payment processing platforms."
  • Co-founders Michael Johnson and Benjamin Thomas will continue to drive Yoke’s growth as members of the Cantaloupe team.
  • “Micro markets are the fastest growing segment of the unattended retail industry. While through Seed Markets we already provide logistics and payments services for thousands of micro markets, we knew that extending our fully integrated solution to point-of-sale was important to our customers,” says Sean Feeney, CEO, Cantaloupe.
