Napo Pharmaceuticals completes additional preclinical toxicology study for NP-300
Aug. 17, 2021 8:46 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: SA News Team
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) company Napo Pharmaceuticals announces the completion of an additional preclinical toxicology study intended to support continued development of NP-300 (lechlemer) for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera and other infectious diarrheal conditions.
- The study findings support the Investigational New Drug (IND) application Napo plans to file for lechlemer for this indication in the first half of 2022.
- The study was a 28-day repeated oral dose study in dogs, which augments the 28-day toxicology study in rats.
- Additional studies that are required to file the lechlemer IND are ongoing, the company said.