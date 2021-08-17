Napo Pharmaceuticals completes additional preclinical toxicology study for NP-300

  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) company Napo Pharmaceuticals announces the completion of an additional preclinical toxicology study intended to support continued development of NP-300 (lechlemer) for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera and other infectious diarrheal conditions.
  • The study findings support the Investigational New Drug (IND) application Napo plans to file for lechlemer for this indication in the first half of 2022.
  • The study was a 28-day repeated oral dose study in dogs, which augments the 28-day toxicology study in rats.
  • Additional studies that are required to file the lechlemer IND are ongoing, the company said.
