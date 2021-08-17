KKR offloads industrial real estate portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2B

Aug. 17, 2021 8:46 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) agreed to sell a 14.5M sq. foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Oxford Properties, global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, for ~$2.2B.
  • The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings strategically located across 12 major industrial U.S. markets.
  • Transaction expected to close in the upcoming months.
  • Post the sale completion, KKR will continue to own 20M+ sq. feet of industrial property across major metropolitan areas in the U.S.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company has grown real estate AUM to ~$32B across U.S., Europe and Asia.
  • Shares trading 0.6% down premarket.
