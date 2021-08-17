DiDi business is said to be slowing amid China regulatory crackdown - report
Aug. 17, 2021 8:53 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Chinese ride-sharing giant DiDi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) business appears to be slowing amid the country's regulatory crackdown on the company after its recent U.S. IPO. DiDi fell 2.7% in premarket trading.
- Several of the company's business units have cut their performance targets for the year as the goals were no longer "realistic," according to a South China Morning Post report, which cited unidentified DiDi employees. Engineers and product developer at DiDi (DIDI) are working on fixes for cybersecurity issues that Chinese regulators have highlighted.
- The SCMP report also said that China's investigation of DiDI has been completed and regulators are now looking at other tech companies that have completed IPO applications in the U.S.
- Earlier this month, report claims DiDi may cede data access to settle China probe.
- Earlier, Shanghai closes down 2% as China continues regulatory tech assault; SEC warns of investment risks.