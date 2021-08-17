Flora Growth gains on acquisition of cannabis consumer technology firm, Vessel brand for $30M

Aug. 17, 2021 8:57 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) gains 6.7% premarket after signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Vessel Brand, a cannabis consumer technology company for consideration of $30M by a combination of a cash and/or issuance of Flora common shares.
  • As part of this process, the Vessel team will develop a strategic plan to maximize consumer experience and resonance, increase market share and positioning, and reengineer the Flora brand portfolio.
  • With its unique lineup of high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, bespoke product programs for brands, and decades of go-to-market experience, Vessel is the go-to product line for consumers, multi-state operators, and brands alike.
  • Vessel posted trailing twelve-month revenues of $6.2M. Further, upon closing of the acquisition, Flora is expected to leverage Vessel’s in-house design, sales, and marketing expertise to conduct an audit of Flora’s existing global brand and product portfolio.
