Graphic Packaging merger with AR Packaging under investigation by UK's CMA
Aug. 17, 2021 9:08 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: SA News Team
- Graphic Packaging Holding's (GPK +0.2%) acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB is under investigation by the United Kingdom's Competition and Market's Authority (NYSE:CMA).
- The CMA is considering if the combination of the two packaging companies will be "expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom."
- According to the CMA's website, interested parties have until September 1, 2021 to comment on the planned merger.
- Graphic Packaging struck a deal in May to acquire AR Packaging Group for $1.45B. AR Packaging is Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging.
- Read what Seeking Alpha Contributor CashFlow Hunter thinks about the acquisition and the synergies it will bring.