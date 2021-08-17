Graphic Packaging merger with AR Packaging under investigation by UK's CMA

  • Graphic Packaging Holding's (GPK +0.2%) acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB is under investigation by the United Kingdom's Competition and Market's Authority (NYSE:CMA).
  • The CMA is considering if the combination of the two packaging companies will be "expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom."
  • According to the CMA's website, interested parties have until September 1, 2021 to comment on the planned merger.
  • Graphic Packaging struck a deal in May to acquire AR Packaging Group for $1.45B. AR Packaging is Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging.
