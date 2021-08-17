Truist upgrades Hyatt, DiamondRock, Host Hotels, Park Hotels, Sunstone stocks
Aug. 17, 2021 10:29 AM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), DRH, HSHO, PKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Truist analyst Patrick Scholes sees a favorable risk/reward setup for hotel REITS Hyatt Hotels (H -1.2%), DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH -0.6%), Host Hotels (HST -0.2%), Park Hotels (PK -1.1%), and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO -0.3%), as he upgrades to Hold from Sell.
- Scholes puts more emphasis on Hyatt (NYSE:H) given its large ownership presence, with 40.4% of shares outstanding are held by institutions, as seen in the chart below.
- Raises price target for most REITS, including Hyatt (H), based on the reduction of the TVM discount on 2023 numbers to 5% from 10%.
- The Hold rating for Hyatt (H) disagrees with the Bearish Quant rating (top grade in Growth, worst grade for Profitability) and agrees with the Neutral Wall Street analyst rating (1 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish).
- In the past year, the total return for Hyatt (H) (+28.7%) underperforms all of its peers including Sunshine Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) (+35.3%), Park Hotels (NYSE:PK) (+96%), Host Hotels (NASDAQ:HST) (+45.4%), and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) (+60%), according to the chart below.
- In April, SA contributor Dane Bowler said hotel REITs are fundamentally impaired due to financial distress, excessive supply, and secularly reduced business travel.