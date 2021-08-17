Cricut shares trimmed following Barclays downgrade

Aug. 17, 2021 9:13 AM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Michaels Halloween Event With Martha Stewart and Cricut
Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was on the road to a rough day Tuesday as its shares fell more than 4% in pre-market trading after Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih cut her rating on the home-crafting technology maker.
  • Yih took her rating down from overweight to equal weight on the grounds that Circut (CRCT) is continuing to see a lower percentage of customers using its machines. Yih said that while the number of the company's "engaged users" has grown to 3.2 million this year from 2.1 million a year ago, the percentage of those customers using its machines in the last quarter fell for the second quarter in a row. In Yih's opinion, some of that decline can be attributed to normal summer slowdowns, "It does add risk that consumers are shifting more quickly to non-crafting activities as the economy reopens following [the pandemic] lockdown."
  • Barclays' downgrade comes after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty cut her rating on Cricut (CRCT) last week from equal weight to underweight over similar concerns about user engagement levels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.