Cricut shares trimmed following Barclays downgrade
Aug. 17, 2021 9:13 AM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was on the road to a rough day Tuesday as its shares fell more than 4% in pre-market trading after Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih cut her rating on the home-crafting technology maker.
- Yih took her rating down from overweight to equal weight on the grounds that Circut (CRCT) is continuing to see a lower percentage of customers using its machines. Yih said that while the number of the company's "engaged users" has grown to 3.2 million this year from 2.1 million a year ago, the percentage of those customers using its machines in the last quarter fell for the second quarter in a row. In Yih's opinion, some of that decline can be attributed to normal summer slowdowns, "It does add risk that consumers are shifting more quickly to non-crafting activities as the economy reopens following [the pandemic] lockdown."
- Barclays' downgrade comes after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty cut her rating on Cricut (CRCT) last week from equal weight to underweight over similar concerns about user engagement levels.