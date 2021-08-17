Medigus' subsidiary buys consumer products firm
Aug. 17, 2021 9:17 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: SA News Team
- Medigus' (NASDAQ:MDGS) 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, signed a non-binding LOI to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of a private company of branded consumer products.
- The purchase price is $6 million upfront (to be paid in cash and equity) with a potential deferred compensation of up to an additional $13.25 million, conditional upon future sales and profitability targets.
- The target company sells proprietary consumer products, 60% of which are sold in the U.S. market. Sales are made through global retailers as well as distributors worldwide.
- The target firm finished 2020 profitable with $8 million in revenues.