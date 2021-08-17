Allstate stock slips after Evercore ISI downgrades, citing growth challenges

Aug. 17, 2021

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock dips 1.2% after Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden downgrades the P&C insurer to In Line from Outperform as he sees growth challenges ahead and expects that the benefits of its large-scale stock buybacks have played out.
  • Motemaden also adds Progressive (NYSE:PGR) toe Evercore ISI's Tactical Underperform List.
  • The analyst cites stronger-than-expected stock performance and choppy Q2 underlying results.
  • "Our analysis & forecasts of frequency, severity, and rate approvals suggest meaningful downside to EPS estimates for next year that we think results in unattractive risk reward for the space," Motemaden writes in a note to clients.
  • Trims Allstate (ALL) price target to $135 from $142; and In Line-rated Progressive (PGR) price target to $90 from $93.
  • Keeps In Line ratings on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV).
  • By Quant factor grades, Allstate screens better than PGR or TRV in chart below.
  • Morgan Stanley sees P&C insurers' cushion from accident year 2020 providing comfort for 2021
