Allstate stock slips after Evercore ISI downgrades, citing growth challenges
Aug. 17, 2021 9:24 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR), ALLTRV, ROOTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock dips 1.2% after Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden downgrades the P&C insurer to In Line from Outperform as he sees growth challenges ahead and expects that the benefits of its large-scale stock buybacks have played out.
- Motemaden also adds Progressive (NYSE:PGR) toe Evercore ISI's Tactical Underperform List.
- The analyst cites stronger-than-expected stock performance and choppy Q2 underlying results.
- "Our analysis & forecasts of frequency, severity, and rate approvals suggest meaningful downside to EPS estimates for next year that we think results in unattractive risk reward for the space," Motemaden writes in a note to clients.
- Trims Allstate (ALL) price target to $135 from $142; and In Line-rated Progressive (PGR) price target to $90 from $93.
- Keeps In Line ratings on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV).
- By Quant factor grades, Allstate screens better than PGR or TRV in chart below.
