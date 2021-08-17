Lightning eMotors slumps after earnings while analysts stay positive on long-term potential
Aug. 17, 2021
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) slumps in early trading after noting that supply chain issues constrained revenue in Q2.
- On Wall Street, Northland Securities slashes estimates on ZEV due to the supply chain bottlenecks, but keeps an Outperform rating in place.
- Meanwhile, Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on ZEV as it takes more of a long-term view on the stock.
- Analyst Colin Rusch's bullish take: "As ZEV navigates the significant headwinds from COVID-19, we see the company making significant strides on multiple fronts. Besides the major sales announcements, the company has expanded capacity to 1,200 vehicles/year (from 500) while lowering capex by $5M by making process improvements that will scale as the company moves into series production of vehicles. Second, the company continues to hire engineering talent and design incremental supply chain flexibility into its vehicles, which we believe will make its business more resilient entering 2022. Last, the company will introduce its own chassis offerings in 2022, which not only relieve them of dependency on select vendors, but we believe will also give the company incremental ability to tailor vehicles for specific performance characteristics and optimize cost."
- Shares of Lightning eMotors (ZEV) are down 13.92% premarket to $8.29 vs. the post-SPAC range of $5.84 to $17.36.
