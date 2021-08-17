Home inventory rises in July but the hot housing market has room to run
- While home inventory in July rose 4% from the previous month, the 1.3 months of supply is still the lowest for any July in RE/MAX's National Housing Report 13-year history.
- Despite a M/M decline in home prices in July, the red hot housing market may have more room to run as the 53 metro areas surveyed in the report indicate "new listings are selling quickly" and "demand is still there," President of RE/MAX Nick Bailey said.
- The median home price of $331K in July fell 1.2% from June's record $335K and is 16.2% higher than July 2020. No metro areas saw a Y/Y decline in median sales price.
- Homes continued to sell quickly, though. July's average days on market of 23 was one day less than June and 21 days faster that at the same time a year ago.
- Home sales in July were the third largest total in the report's history, but declined 8.4% from the prior month and 3.1% from July 2020.
- "Given all the factors favoring sellers right now, it's the buyers who are driving this very active market," Bailey added. No metro areas reported six or more months of supply, which is typically considered a buyer's market, according to the report.
- As of Aug. 12, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is still below 3% at 2.87%, but remains elevated from 2.65% all-time lows in early-January.
- Note that homebuilder confidence drops to a 13-month low today, pulling down home construction stocks.
- Real estate brokerage and selling platform stocks also decline — Re/Max (RMAX -0.6%), Realogy (RLGY -2.8%), Compass (COMP -2.4%), eXp World (EXPI -2.3%), Redfin (RDFN -3.8%), Zillow (Z -3.8%).
