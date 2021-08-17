Sea Limited rallies after rare profit beat reinforces Wall Street's bull cases

Aug. 17, 2021 10:14 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wall Street analysts are chiming in positively on SE. Morgan Stanley points to the emerging U.S. exposure for Free Fire, Malaysia the next profitable e-commerce market and guidance upgrade as likely to drive sentiment on the stock rather than the higher EBITDA loss. The firm maintains its Overweight rating on Sea (NYSE:SE).
  • Meanwhile, Bank of America keeps a Buy rating in place on Sea as it notes the strong beat, sequentially lower operating loss and raised guidance across both divisions.
  • While Wall Street analysts are very bullish on Sea (SE), the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Neutral, due to low marks for value and profitability.
