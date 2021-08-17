Forbes Media is said in talks to go public through SPAC Magnum Opus
Aug. 17, 2021 10:24 AM ETMagnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA), OPA.UBZFDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Forbes Media is said in talks to go public through SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA).
- Forbes may be valued at more than $650M in the Magnum Opus transaction, according to a Bloomberg report.
- If the deal comes to fruition than a potential Forbes deal with Michael Moe's GSV Asset Management won't be happening, as reported earlier this year by Bloomberg and Reuters.
- In late April, Reuters reported that Forbes Media was reportedly weighing SPAC deal or M&A sale at about a $700M valuation.
- Late last month the New York Times reported that Vox Media is said to be consider several SPAC deal offers.
- Late June, BuzzFeed confirms deal to go public via SPAC at $1.5B valuation.