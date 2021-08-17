Forbes Media is said in talks to go public through SPAC Magnum Opus

Aug. 17, 2021 10:24 AM ETMagnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA), OPA.UBZFDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

"Best CEO" 2020 Forbes Awards In Madrid
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.