Endeavor stock soars after guidance raise: 'All systems go'
Aug. 17, 2021 10:22 AM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)By: SA News Team
- Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR +6.2%) shares are trading up today despite the company's slight revenue miss yesterday.
- Revenue was up 40% Y/Y due to higher media rights fees from a full season of European soccer and the biggest first half in Endeavor's UFC division.
- "The competition for content and count is at its highest level I've seen in 26 years," said CEO Ari Emanuel. "We're going to play each of them against each other, we sit right in the center of that ecosystem."
- Emanuel said he believes that Conor McGregor will fight again, as it is "all systems go right now" during the economy's reopening
- The company paid off $600M in debt a quarter earlier than planned, bringing total debt to $5.4B.
- FY 2021 Guidance raised: Revenue is now expected to be between $4.8B and $4.85B from between $4.76B and $4.83B. Adjusted EBITDA outlook increases to $765M to $775M from $735M to $745M.