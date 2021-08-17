Tyler Technologies announces five-year extension of AOIC agreement

  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announces a five-year deal with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts ('AOIC') to extend and expand the partnership to provide the eFileIL electronic filing solution to the Illinois Courts.
  • The new agreement extends the current services provided to the AOIC through June 2026 and will expand the services Tyler provides through Tyler’s Socrata® data platform.
  • The total contract is estimated at ~$63 million over five years, a portion of which is covered by the e-Business filing fee paid by Illinois Court users in civil cases.
  • Tyler will continue to provide the statewide eFileIL e-filing system through its Odyssey File & Serve™ platform.
